The United States has pressed Iran for a 20-year suspension of uranium enrichment during peace talks held in Islamabad, Pakistan, over the weekend, according to officials.

Iran, in a formal response sent on Monday, offered a far shorter pause of up to five years, two senior Iranian officials and a US official said, according to a report in The New York Times.



US President Donald Trump has rejected the proposal, the US official added.

Washington has also demanded that Tehran remove highly enriched uranium from its territory.

Iran has pushed back, according to the report, insisting the material remain inside the country, while offering instead to dilute it significantly to levels unsuitable for weapons use.

US officials argue the concern remains that Iran would retain the capability to re-enrich the material in the future.

Talks over a possible further round of in-person negotiations are ongoing, though no date has been agreed.