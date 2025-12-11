More than 1,000 people have been displaced from South Kordofan in just two days due to escalating insecurity, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday, marking one of the sharpest spikes in flight from the region in recent weeks.

IOM field teams recorded 590 people fleeing the village of Karmojiya on the outskirts of Abbasiya since Tuesday, the agency said. Another 235 fled Qardard Amradami near Talodi, while 160 more were displaced from Damik amid intensifying clashes.

Violence is also pushing families out of the state capital. On Tuesday alone, 185 people fled Kadugli for locations in Abu Zabad in West Kordofan and Sheikan in North Kordofan, the IOM said. The surge follows the agency’s earlier report that 600 people had fled Kadugli on Monday amid escalating violations by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).