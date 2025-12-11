WORLD
Over 1,000 flee Sudan’s Kordofan in 48 hours as fighting surges, IOM says
New displacement waves highlight intensifying clashes between Sudan’s army and the RSF, pushing families across state lines in search of safety.
The three Kordofan states—North, West, and South—have endured weeks of fierce fighting between Sudan's army and the RSF. / Reuters
December 11, 2025

More than 1,000 people have been displaced from South Kordofan in just two days due to escalating insecurity, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday, marking one of the sharpest spikes in flight from the region in recent weeks.

IOM field teams recorded 590 people fleeing the village of Karmojiya on the outskirts of Abbasiya since Tuesday, the agency said. Another 235 fled Qardard Amradami near Talodi, while 160 more were displaced from Damik amid intensifying clashes.

Violence is also pushing families out of the state capital. On Tuesday alone, 185 people fled Kadugli for locations in Abu Zabad in West Kordofan and Sheikan in North Kordofan, the IOM said. The surge follows the agency’s earlier report that 600 people had fled Kadugli on Monday amid escalating violations by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The three Kordofan states—North, West, and South—have endured weeks of fierce fighting between Sudan's army and the RSF, forcing tens of thousands to flee and deepening the country’s humanitarian crisis. The RSF now controls nearly all of Darfur’s states, while the army retains most territory in the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.

Sudan’s conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has killed thousands and displaced millions, with no sign of de-escalation as frontlines expand across the country.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
