Some 150 Israeli occupiers have stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday under heavy police protection, Palestinian media reported.

The official news agency Wafa, citing the Jerusalem Governorate, said the occupiers entered the flashpoint site through the Mughrabi Gate and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards.

The Al-Qastal website, which focuses on Jerusalem-related affairs, said the occupiers performed Talmudic rituals during the incursion.

Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers as part of ongoing measures to limit their access to the mosque.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

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Violations at the mosque