WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'not in jeopardy' after deadly Israeli strikes breaching ceasefire
US President defends Israel's actions following air strikes that killed 30 Palestinians in Gaza, saying the truce remains intact.
Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'not in jeopardy' after deadly Israeli strikes breaching ceasefire
Trump says Gaza ceasefire holding despite of Israeli violations / AP
October 29, 2025

President Donald Trump has said that a US-backed ceasefire in Gaza was not at risk after deadly Israeli strikes that local authorities said killed at least 30 people.

"Nothing is going to jeopardise" the ceasefire in Gaza, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

"They took out, they killed an Israeli soldier, so the Israelis hit back, and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back," Trump said.

Israel accused Hamas without providing any evidence.

Israeli attacks across Gaza

Israel, in air strikes since Tuesday evening, killed 30 Palestinians and wounded others, including women and children, in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement, claiming the attacks targeted resistance fighters.

RECOMMENDED

The air strikes were concentrated within what is known as the "yellow line," the artificial zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement.

It runs through Gaza, dividing the territory in half, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

The ceasefire agreement has been in place since 10 October under Trump’s 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and the rebuilding of Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,000 others in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas says handover of hostage remains could be postponed as Israel kills 30 in Gaza strikes

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat