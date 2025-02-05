Twenty-four hours, six months, 100 days, at least a year. The Trump administration’s projected timelines to end the Russia-Ukraine war have been anything but consistent.

Donald Trump and his envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, claim to be working on a plan to broker an agreement to end the war and reach a peace deal.

In the three years since the war that broke out in 2022, Russia has lost ground at times, it has steadily gained territory in the east. In contrast, Ukraine has constantly been on the back foot in its own territory, attempting to change the calculus with a recent surprise offensive in Russia’s Kursk region.

Analysts believe Kiev did this to use Kursk as a bargaining chip. But that doesn’t appear to be working out with Moscow clawing back its territory.

Ukraine, eager to preserve what remains of its territory, is likely to be willing to be a part of peace talks. But securing Moscow’s participation will be Trump’s first challenge.

The peace deal would first require both sides to agree to talks. Here’s what the US would need to consider when brokering the talks:

Before negotiations begin

The Trump administration is still formulating its policy, but Kellogg hashinted at a pathway: Ukraine would hold presidential and parliamentary elections by the end of the year as part of an initial truce with Russia. American officials are reportedly exploring whether a ceasefire could precede the elections before brokering a settlement.

"Most democratic nations have elections in their time of war. I think it is important they do so," Kellogg says. "I think it is good for democracy. That's the beauty of a solid democracy, you have more than one person potentially running."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov swiftly echoed Kellogg’s statement calling “President Zelenskyy an illegitimate leader whose term has ended.”

Zelenskyy, whose presidency was due to end in May 2024, has said that elections will take place only after martial law—introduced to bolster Ukraine’s war effort—is lifted.

For now, the state of emergency explicitly prohibits elections.

Putin, meanwhile, insists that Zelenskyy lacks the legal authority to negotiate in the absence of an electoral vote.

Political manoeuvring is already underway.

Former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and ex-president Petro Poroshenko have been seen courting foreign officials, fuelling speculation about their ambitions. Whether elections would make Russia more amenable to negotiations is a different question.

“This would depend on the outcome,” Eugene Chausovsky, Senior Director, Analytical Development and Training at New Lines Institute, told TRT World. “Under the current political climate, it would likely not lead to a pro-Russian or Russia-friendly government in Ukraine.”

Then there is a Catch-22 sequencing.

Ukraine’s martial law, in place since 2022, has prevented elections despite Zelenskyy’s term expiring in 2024. While Washington has pressed Kiev on holding polls to uphold democratic norms, Ukrainian officials argue that doing so now risks internal division and Russian interference.

“To hold elections, you need to cancel martial law. And to cancel martial law, you need a ceasefire,” told Oleg Ignatov, Crisis Group's Senior Analyst for Russia, TRT World. “So does it mean, for example, that Russians could agree with such suggestions?”

Trump has also suggested leveraging his preferred tool—tariffs and sanctions—to pressure Moscow into a deal. However, tariffs, in particular, may not pose much of a threat to Russia.

“Nobody understands how it could work, because Russia and the US almost don’t have bilateral trade,” Ignatov says. “It’s a very small number.”