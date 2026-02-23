Germany has pushed back against remarks by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who suggested Israel held a biblical right to territory stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates, saying such claims run counter to international law and the path toward peace.

Speaking in Berlin on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer reiterated that Germany sees the occupied West Bank, Gaza, and occupied East Jerusalem as the territorial basis of a future Palestinian state — a position she said offers the “best opportunity for peaceful coexistence” alongside Israel.

Arab governments had already condemned Huckabee’s comments as provocative and legally unfounded, warning they risk inflaming regional tensions and undermining diplomatic efforts.