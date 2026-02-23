Germany has pushed back against remarks by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who suggested Israel held a biblical right to territory stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates, saying such claims run counter to international law and the path toward peace.
Speaking in Berlin on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer reiterated that Germany sees the occupied West Bank, Gaza, and occupied East Jerusalem as the territorial basis of a future Palestinian state — a position she said offers the “best opportunity for peaceful coexistence” alongside Israel.
Arab governments had already condemned Huckabee’s comments as provocative and legally unfounded, warning they risk inflaming regional tensions and undermining diplomatic efforts.
Rejections to settlement expansion
Berlin also renewed its criticism of illegal Israeli settlement expansion, saying continued construction deepens the occupation and weakens prospects for a negotiated settlement.
German officials noted that international rulings, including findings by the International Court of Justice, underscore the legal concerns surrounding settlement activity.
Germany’s response highlights growing unease among European governments over rhetoric that appears to blur long-standing international consensus on borders, sovereignty and the two-state solution.