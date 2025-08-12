August 12, 2025
Türkiye attracted foreign direct investments (FDI) worth $6.3 billion during the first half of the year, the International Investors Association announced on Tuesday.
The amount of FDI in the country rose by 27% year-on-year in the January to June period, the association said in a press release.
In June alone, the volume of the FDI reached $1.6 billion, while exceeding $281 billion since 2022, it noted.
Of the total FDI inflows of $6.3 billion, $3.9 billion was recorded in the form of investment capital.
The figures showed that $2.2 billion of the FDI came through debt instruments, while $0.9 billion came through real estate sales to foreigners.
Interest rate cuts and easing inflation are among the factors driving investments.
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency