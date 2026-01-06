The EU will not recognise Venezuela's newly sworn-in interim President Delcy Rodriguez, but it will continue targeted engagement with the country's authorities, an EU Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a midday press briefing, Anitta Hipper reiterated the EU's longstanding position that Venezuelan authorities "derive their mandate from an electoral process that failed to respect the will of the people for democratic change."

Hipper emphasised that the EU supports an inclusive dialogue leading to a democratic transition in Venezuela, involving all actors committed to democracy, including "democratically elected opposition leaders."

She said the EU does not recognise the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro or Delcy Rodriguez, while continuing limited engagement with Venezuelan authorities to protect its interests and principles

The remarks came amid political turmoil in Venezuela following Rodriguez's appointment and a US military operation that abducted President Maduro.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are currently held in the US, facing federal charges related to drug trafficking and alleged cooperation with terrorist-designated groups.

