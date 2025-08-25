WORLD
Moscow, Tehran hold discussions on Iran's nuclear programme
Talks between Moscow and Tehran come as Britain, France and Germany threaten to reimpose UN sanctions unless Iran curbs enrichment.
Iran will hold talks with the European trio in Geneva on Tuesday. / AA
August 25, 2025

The Iranian and Russian presidents have discussed Tehran's nuclear programme, as European powers threaten to reimpose sanctions on Tehran over the moribund 2015 deal.

Britain, France and Germany have threatened to trigger a "snapback mechanism" to reintroduce UN sanctions that were lifted under the agreement unless Iran agrees to curb its uranium enrichment and restore cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) inspectors.

Iran will hold talks with the European trio in Geneva on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said on Monday, in which the pair "touched on the situation around Iran's nuclear programme".

The Iranian presidency said Pezeshkian had thanked Putin for supporting Tehran's "right to enrichment" and said Iran was "not seeking and will never seek to build nuclear weapons".

The two countries have bolstered political, military and economic ties during Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

Iran has regularly sought to coordinate its position with both Russia and China before key nuclear talks with the United States and Europe during the current standoff.

Russia's Kommersant business paper reported on Monday that Moscow opposed the idea of "snapback" sanctions.

"The threats by Britain, Germany and France to activate the mechanism for reintroducing previously suspended UN sanctions against Iran are a serious destabilising factor," the paper cited the foreign ministry’s statement.

Russia is a party to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, which provided Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Tehran disputes the legality of invoking the treaty's snapback clause, accusing the Europeans of not honouring their own commitments under the accord.

Iran suspended cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog following a 12-day war with Israel earlier this year, with Tehran pointing to the IAEA's failure to condemn Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

SOURCE:AFP
