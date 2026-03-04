An 11-year-old girl died and other relatives were admitted for medical evaluation after debris from intercepted aerial targets struck a home in Kuwait’s Capital Governorate early on Wednesday, Kuwait’s health ministry said.
Health ministry spokesperson Abdullah al Sanad said in a statement that emergency services at Amiri Hospital received a report of an injured 11-year-old girl residing in Kuwait after debris fell in a residential area in the governorate.
Emergency medical teams responded immediately and began resuscitation efforts in the ambulance while transporting her to the hospital, al Sanad said.
Medical staff continued resuscitation attempts for nearly half an hour after her arrival at the hospital, but she died from her injuries, he added.
Four family members, including the girl’s mother, were also injured and are undergoing medical evaluation. They have been placed under observation at the hospital, al Sanad said.
Kuwait’s armed forces detected and intercepted several hostile aerial targets inside the country’s airspace early on Wednesday, defence ministry spokesperson Col Saud al Atwan said on X.
“The targets were dealt with and destroyed,” al Atwan said.
Debris from the interception fell on a residential home in the country, causing injuries and property damage, he added.
The armed forces will continue carrying out their duties and taking all necessary measures to protect Kuwait’s territory, citizens and residents, in order to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security and stability, al Atwan added.
The defence ministry has not indicated the source of the attacks.
The incidents come as Iran continues targeting what it describes as “US interests” in eight Arab countries –- Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Iraq –- since early Saturday, following the start of an offensive against it by Israel and the US.
Some of those attacks have caused deaths and injuries and damaged civilian property, actions condemned by the Gulf Cooperation Council.
At the same time, Tehran has launched volleys of missiles and drones towards Israel that have resulted in deaths and injuries, in response to ongoing Israeli and US attacks in Iran that have killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.