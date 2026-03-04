An 11-year-old girl died and other relatives were admitted for medical evaluation after debris from intercepted aerial targets struck a home in Kuwait’s Capital Governorate early on Wednesday, Kuwait’s health ministry said.

Health ministry spokesperson Abdullah al Sanad said in a statement that emergency services at Amiri Hospital received a report of an injured 11-year-old girl residing in Kuwait after debris fell in a residential area in the governorate.

Emergency medical teams responded immediately and began resuscitation efforts in the ambulance while transporting her to the hospital, al Sanad said.

Medical staff continued resuscitation attempts for nearly half an hour after her arrival at the hospital, but she died from her injuries, he added.

Four family members, including the girl’s mother, were also injured and are undergoing medical evaluation. They have been placed under observation at the hospital, al Sanad said.

Kuwait’s armed forces detected and intercepted several hostile aerial targets inside the country’s airspace early on Wednesday, defence ministry spokesperson Col Saud al Atwan said on X.

“The targets were dealt with and destroyed,” al Atwan said.