US President Donald Trump said on Friday that “totally defeated” Iran “wants a deal” but not one he would accept.

“The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.​​​​​​​

Iran had ruled out the possibility of a ceasefire with the US and Israel on Tuesday, saying it intends to continue responding to attacks against the country.

“Certainly, we aren’t seeking a ceasefire,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf had said on X. “We believe the aggressor must be punished and taught a lesson that will deter them from attacking Iran again.”