WAR ON IRAN
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Trump claims 'totally defeated' Iran wants a deal, but not one he'd accept
US President Donald Trump accuses 'fake news media' of ignoring American military success while Iran earlier this week rejected ceasefire calls and vowed to keep responding to US-Israel attacks.
Trump claims 'totally defeated' Iran wants a deal, but not one he'd accept
[File] Trump claimed Iran wants a deal but not a deal he would accept. / AP
11 hours ago

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that “totally defeated” Iran “wants a deal” but not one he would accept.

“The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.​​​​​​​

Iran had ruled out the possibility of a ceasefire with the US and Israel on Tuesday, saying it intends to continue responding to attacks against the country.

“Certainly, we aren’t seeking a ceasefire,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf had said on X. “We believe the aggressor must be punished and taught a lesson that will deter them from attacking Iran again.”

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Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks against Iran on February 28, killing at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

RelatedTRT World - Trump claims US carried out major bombing attack on Iran's Kharg Island
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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