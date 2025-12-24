Palestinian actor and filmmaker Mohammed Bakri, a champion of the Palestinian cause, died aged 72, a hospital spokesperson said.

He was known for his documentary "Jenin, Jenin" and his commitment to the Palestinians, which led to frequent confrontations with Israeli authorities.

"Mohammed Bakri died this Wednesday at the Galilee Medical Center" in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya, hospital spokesperson Gal Zaid told AFP on Wednesday.

He died from heart and lung problems, according to his family.

Born in Galilee in 1953 into a Muslim family, Bakri was a Palestinian Israeli.

His role as a Palestinian inmate in an Israeli prison in the 1980s film "Beyond the Walls" earned him critical acclaim around the world.

His international renown grew with the release of 2002's "Jenin, Jenin", which denounced Israeli war crimes in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank during the Second Intifada.