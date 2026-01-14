WORLD
Death toll in Iran unrest tops 2,570 as protests sweep country, rights group says
A US-based rights monitor group says a dozen minors were also killed during the protests as an Iranian official acknowledged the heavy casualties.
Iranian demonstrators gather during a protest against the devaluation of the currency on a street in Tehran, Iran, on January 8 2026. / Reuters
January 14, 2026

The death toll from protests in Iran has climbed to 2,571, according to a statement on Wednesday by a US-based human rights organisation focusing on Iran, as the country’s leadership confronts its biggest wave of dissent in years.

The HRANA said it has verified the deaths of 2,403 protesters, 147 people linked to government forces, 12 minors and nine civilians who were not taking part in the demonstrations.

An Iranian official acknowledged on Tuesday that around 2,000 people had been killed — the first time authorities have provided an overall figure since nationwide unrest erupted more than two weeks ago.

Worsening economic conditions triggered the protests and have become the most serious internal challenge to Iran’s rulers in at least three years.

Protests have unfolded against a backdrop of heightened international pressure following Israeli and US strikes last year.

Military action on the table

US President Donald Trump urged Iranians on Tuesday to continue protesting, posting that “help is on its way.”

Asked to clarify his remarks, Trump told reporters they would “have to figure that one out.”

He has said military action is among the options under consideration in response to the crackdown.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of stoking the unrest and have blamed the deaths on “terrorist operatives” acting under foreign direction.

SOURCE:Reuters
