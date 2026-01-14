The death toll from protests in Iran has climbed to 2,571, according to a statement on Wednesday by a US-based human rights organisation focusing on Iran, as the country’s leadership confronts its biggest wave of dissent in years.

The HRANA said it has verified the deaths of 2,403 protesters, 147 people linked to government forces, 12 minors and nine civilians who were not taking part in the demonstrations.

An Iranian official acknowledged on Tuesday that around 2,000 people had been killed — the first time authorities have provided an overall figure since nationwide unrest erupted more than two weeks ago.

Worsening economic conditions triggered the protests and have become the most serious internal challenge to Iran’s rulers in at least three years.

Protests have unfolded against a backdrop of heightened international pressure following Israeli and US strikes last year.