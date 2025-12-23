Türkiye and Azerbaijan have signed the 12th Joint Economic Commission (JEC) protocol, which includes a 110-point action plan covering fields such as energy, trade, investments and tourism.

The deal was signed on Monday by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

Yilmaz, recalling that the Shusha Declaration signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on June 15 2021 formally elevated relations to the level of a strategic alliance, said the current cooperation aims to contribute to the prosperity of the entire Turkic world by strengthening activities primarily under the umbrella of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on a regional and international scale.

With this understanding, Yilmaz said the JEC meetings provide a roadmap for producing concrete projects and moving confidently towards common economic goals, ensuring that cooperation translates into tangible results.

"This new action plan includes concrete actions such as exploring the possibilities of signing a Free Trade Agreement, establishing cooperation in investment/service trade in third countries, establishing a Joint Working Group for the integration of Azerbaijan into the New Computerized Transit System, establishing joint industrial training centres, signing a cooperation agreement in the field of agriculture, developing cooperation in oil and natural gas projects, and organising experience-sharing programs in a wide range of areas from health to tourism, banking to public procurement," Yilmaz said.

Yilmaz said that the trade volume with Azerbaijan reached its highest level last year at $8 billion.