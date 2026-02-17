Türkiye aims to strengthen the sharing of experience in the energy sector with Ethiopia, produce concrete projects, and deepen existing cooperation in various fields, Turkish Energy and Natural Sources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Tuesday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in energy between the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and the Ethiopian Water and Energy Ministry was signed by Bayraktar and Ethiopian Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Itefa on Tuesday during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Addis Ababa.

Under the agreement, the two countries will develop joint projects in the fields of electricity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency, and cooperate on the production and installation of hydroelectric power plant equipment and electric turbines.

Public and private sector investments in energy infrastructure projects, primarily electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, will be supported, and information and experience sharing will be ensured between relevant institutions.