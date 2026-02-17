TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia in electricity, renewables
Energy minister says the aim is to boost cooperation on electricity generation, grid infrastructure, renewable energy investment and hydropower projects.
Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia in electricity, renewables
President Erdogan and PM Abiy oversaw Türkiye–Ethiopia deals, including the 9th JEC signed by Alparslan Bayraktar and Gedion Timothewos. / AA
6 hours ago

Türkiye aims to strengthen the sharing of experience in the energy sector with Ethiopia, produce concrete projects, and deepen existing cooperation in various fields, Turkish Energy and Natural Sources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Tuesday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in energy between the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and the Ethiopian Water and Energy Ministry was signed by Bayraktar and Ethiopian Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Itefa on Tuesday during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Addis Ababa.

Under the agreement, the two countries will develop joint projects in the fields of electricity, renewable energy, and energy efficiency, and cooperate on the production and installation of hydroelectric power plant equipment and electric turbines.

Public and private sector investments in energy infrastructure projects, primarily electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, will be supported, and information and experience sharing will be ensured between relevant institutions.

RECOMMENDED

"We aim to strengthen the sharing of experience and produce concrete projects in a wide range of areas, from electricity generation to grid infrastructure, from renewable energy investments to hydroelectric infrastructure projects," Bayraktar wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We have agreed on a comprehensive roadmap to deepen our existing cooperation and concretise new areas of partnership across a wide range of sectors, from energy and mining to education, health, transportation, agriculture, environment, urban planning, culture, and tourism," he added.

Explore
Jesse Jackson, veteran US civil rights leader, dies at 84
Dozens of soldiers and militants killed in Pakistan attacks and counter-operations
Passengers left stranded as Kenya airport strike drags into day two
Türkiye, Muslim nations condemn Israel's occupied West Bank land seizure decision
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump administration of Epstein files 'cover-up'
India's green tribunal clears multi-billion-dollar Great Nicobar project despite ecological concerns
Macron visits Mumbai, eyes fighter jet deal and AI cooperation
Deadly fire rips through Catalonia apartment building
President Erdogan heads to Ethiopia in first visit in more than 10 years
Russia reports repelling 150 Ukrainian drones overnight ahead of Geneva negotiations
Australia refuses to repatriate its citizens from Syria over alleged Daesh ties
Russia jails US citizen for four years over Kalashnikov parts smuggling
Guatemala ends state of emergency as gang crackdown cuts crime
Deadly stabbing attack in Australia's Sydney
Oil holds steady as markets eye crucial US–Iran talks