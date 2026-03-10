Iran fired drones towards Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump sent contradictory signals about how long the war could last, fueling uncertainty that’s causing markets to swing.
The Saudi Defence Ministry said it has destroyed drones over the kingdom’s oil-rich eastern region, while in Kuwait, the National Guard said it shot some down in the country’s northern and southern areas.
The United Arab Emirates also said its air defences were actively intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran, according to the Defence Ministry.
"UAE air defences are currently dealing with incoming missile and drone threats from Iran," the ministry said through US social media company X.
Iran’s latest attacks on neighbouring Gulf States come as Trump late on Monday told Republican lawmakers that the war was likely to be a “short excursion,” but hours later threatened in a post on social media that the US would dramatically increase attacks if Iran tried to close the Strait of Hormuz.
In an apparent response to Trump’s remarks published in Iranian state media, a spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guard, Ali Mohammad Naini, said “Iran will determine when the war ends.”
Egypt hikes fuel prices as oil prices soar
Simultaneously, Egypt hiked fuel prices by up to 17 percent on Tuesday as the war in the Middle East sent oil prices soaring.
According to Cairo, the cost of a litre of diesel, which is heavily relied on for public transport, increased by more than 17 percent. The price of the 92-octane gasoline rose by 15 percent and 95-octane gasoline increased by 14 percent.
The war has hit Egypt hard. The most populous Arab country, Egypt depends heavily on imported fuel. The Egyptian pound fell to a record low, trading at over 52 to the US dollar on Monday.
To mitigate the impact of the war, the government announced a series of measures, including reducing official overseas trips and tightening fuel consumption across sectors.
Trump vows to hit Iran back harder if it stops oil tankers
The US president pledged aggressive action against Iran if it continues to block the shipment of oil in the Strait of Hormuz.
“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump posted on social media. “Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!”
The president said his threat was a “gift” to China, among other nations, because it relies on oil from the Middle East.