Iran fired drones towards Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump sent contradictory signals about how long the war could last, fueling uncertainty that’s causing markets to swing.

The Saudi Defence Ministry said it has destroyed drones over the kingdom’s oil-rich eastern region, while in Kuwait, the National Guard said it shot some down in the country’s northern and southern areas.

The United Arab Emirates also said its air defences were actively intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran, according to the Defence Ministry.

"UAE air defences are currently dealing with incoming missile and drone threats from Iran," the ministry said through US social media company X.

Iran’s latest attacks on neighbouring Gulf States come as Trump late on Monday told Republican lawmakers that the war was likely to be a “short excursion,” but hours later threatened in a post on social media that the US would dramatically increase attacks if Iran tried to close the Strait of Hormuz.

In an apparent response to Trump’s remarks published in Iranian state media, a spokesperson for the Revolutionary Guard, Ali Mohammad Naini, said “Iran will determine when the war ends.”

Egypt hikes fuel prices as oil prices soar

Simultaneously, Egypt hiked fuel prices by up to 17 percent on Tuesday as the war in the Middle East sent oil prices soaring.