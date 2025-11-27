American teenager Mohammed Ibrahim has been released nine months after Israeli forces detained him during a nighttime raid in the occupied West Bank, according to statements shared by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Sixteen-year-old Ibrahim was arrested on February 16 when Israeli forces reportedly entered his family's home in al-Mazra'a ash-Sharqiya in the occupied West Bank.

His family said that Ibrahim was subjected to beatings, starvation, and other mistreatment while held in an Israeli military prison.

"Mohammed should have spent this year studying for his learner’s permit and enjoying time with his family—not locked in a military prison, beaten, starved, and terrified. His release is cause for celebration, but it must also be a turning point. The US cannot continue providing unchecked support to a government that tortures American children," said CAIR Florida on X on Thursday.

While CAIR National welcomed his release, they emphasised the importance of taking action to prevent such treatment of a teenager.