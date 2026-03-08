Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has said that the Latin American summit convened in Florida by his US counterpart was "neocolonial," after Donald Trump asserted the island nation is in "its final moments."

"The small, reactionary and neocolonial summit in Florida, convened by the US with the participation of right-wing governments from the region, commits them to accepting the lethal use of US military force to solve internal problems and to maintain order and peace in their countries," Diaz-Canel said in a post on X on Saturday.

"It is an attack against the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a #ZonaDePaz, an assault on the aspirations for regional integration, and a manifestation of the willingness to subordinate oneself to the interests of the powerful Northern neighbour under the precepts of the Monroe Doctrine."

The summit gathered a dozen leaders aligned with Washington to address the fight against drug cartels as Trump imposes a de facto oil blockade on Cuba, which has faced blackouts and shortages of food and medicine.