Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) chief has dismissed demands by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect nuclear sites attacked by the US and Israel in June.

According to the ISNA news agency, Mohammad Eslami said on Monday that Tehran had allowed inspections at nuclear sites that were not attacked.

“There must be a protocol in place for inspections of nuclear sites that have been attacked before permission can be given,” Eslami was quoted as saying.

He also criticised the IAEA for failing to condemn the attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“An agency that does not issue a condemnation and has no instructions has no right to claim that it intends to inspect,” he said.

Related TRT World - New IAEA resolution 'disrupting' cooperation: Iran FM

‘Not important’