WAR ON IRAN
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Iran says key clauses of 10‑point framework violated before peace talks
Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said ongoing attacks in Lebanon, drone incursions into Iranian airspace, and rejection of Tehran's right to uranium enrichment have made further negotiations more difficult.
Iran says key clauses of 10‑point framework violated before peace talks
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. [FILE]. / Reuters
April 9, 2026

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has said in a post on X that the "workable basis on which to negotiate" a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington had already been violated, making further talks "unreasonable".

He suggested the infraction complicates further negotiations between Iran and the US, reflecting Tehran’s concerns over adherence to the ceasefire terms.

Ghalibaf listed three alleged US violations of the truce plan: the continued attacks in Lebanon, a drone entering Iranian airspace, and a denial of the country's right to enrichment.

The development comes as a fragile truce between Iran and the US entered its second day on Thursday, as Israel launched a massive bombardment campaign of Lebanon.

Washington and Tehran both claimed victory after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and negotiations aimed at ending a war that has killed thousands across the Middle East and sparked global economic upheaval.

But the deal's fractures emerged quickly on Wednesday as Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on neighbouring Lebanon, including in densely packed central Beirut.

The death toll from Israeli strikes across Lebanon surged to 254, with 1,165 wounded, according to Lebanese Civil Defence, marking one of the deadliest days.

Israel said its attacks in Lebanon were not part of the US-Iran truce agreed late on Tuesday, an argument echoed by US Vice President JD Vance, days before he is due to lead talks with Tehran in Pakistan.

A moment of "real hope"

Adding to the fragility of the truce, agreed hours before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump, a senior US official said Iran's 10-point plan was not the same set of conditions the White House had agreed to in order to pause the war.

In Lebanon, where UN rights chief Volker Turk called the scale of killing "horrific", strikes across the capital, Beirut, without warning triggered scenes of horror and panic.

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Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned they would "fulfil our duty and deliver a response" if Israel did not cease its strikes.

The statements came ahead of high-stakes talks in Pakistan expected on Friday.

RelatedTRT World - Iran could pull out of ceasefire if Israel keeps striking Lebanon: report

Reports suggested the Strait of Hormuz was shut again despite the ceasefire, something the White House called "completely unacceptable".

Iran announced alternative routes for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, citing the risk of sea mines in the main navigational zone.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country mediated the ceasefire, urged all parties to "exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks" to allow diplomacy to take hold.

In Tehran, streets were quieter than usual on Wednesday, with many shops closed after a long and anxious night for residents fearing a massive US attack.

"Everyone is at ease now," said Sakineh Mohammadi, a 50-year-old housewife, adding she was "proud" of her country.

"We are more relaxed."

On Wednesday, the leaders of several European nations, Canada and the United Kingdom said "a swift and lasting end to the war" must be negotiated, as Pope Leo hailed a moment of "real hope".

RelatedTRT World - Death toll in Lebanon hits 254 in deadliest Israeli escalation
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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