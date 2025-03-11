At least 137 Palestinians have been killed since a ceasefire agreement took effect in Palestine’s Gaza in January, local authorities said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Salama Marouf, the head of Gaza’s government media office, accused Israel of deliberately intensifying its attacks on Palestinians over the past 10 days in violation of the ceasefire deal.

“The latest of these crimes was an Israeli air strike targeting a group of citizens in central Gaza, killing five, including two brothers, raising the total number of martyrs since the ceasefire began to 137,” Marouf said.

According to witnesses, an Israeli drone struck a group of Palestinians near a destroyed house in the Netzarim area, close to Gaza City’s southeastern border, killing five people.

Meanwhile, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor put the death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza since the ceasefire at 145 people.

Slow-kill tactics

According to the Geneva-based group, Israel has been killing an average of seven Palestinians every two days, with 605 others injured.

Since the agreement went into force, “Israel has used the blockade and starvation as tools of slow-kill tactics in the genocide of Gaza’s population,” the group said in a statement.

The monitor’s field team documented continued Israeli attacks, including “sniper fire, drone strikes, and quadcopter attacks on Palestinian civilians, particularly those attempting to check on their homes near the buffer zone Israel imposed along Gaza’s northern and eastern borders,” the statement said.

The rights group said Rafah in southern Gaza has been one of the most targeted areas since the ceasefire.

It condemned “systematic Israeli attacks,” stating that they have persisted “without military justification despite the cessation of hostilities,” as stipulated in the agreement.