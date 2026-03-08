WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Iran’s next leader will not 'last long' without US approval: Trump
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that selecting the country’s next leader was “only the business of the Iranian people".
Iran’s next leader will not 'last long' without US approval: Trump
US President Trump looks on as he speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight from Dover, Delaware, to Miami, Florida, U.S., March 7, 2026. / Reuters
6 hours ago

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran’s next supreme leader would not remain in power without approval from Washington.

"He’s going to have to get approval from us," Trump told ABC News. "If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long."

He framed the remarks in strategic terms, saying he did not want the United States to be forced into another conflict with Iran in the future.

“I don’t want people to have to go back in five years and have to do the same thing again, or worse, let them have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Iranian officials rejected the comments.

RECOMMENDED

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that selecting the country’s next leader was “only the business of the Iranian people,” rejecting any foreign interference.

Senior cleric Ahmad Alamolhoda said the Assembly of Experts had already voted on a successor to Ali Khamenei but did not disclose a name.

Trump had previously told Axios he expected to be personally involved in the selection process, dismissing reported frontrunner Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain supreme leader, as “a lightweight".

Regional tensions escalated last week when the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that entered its ninth day on Sunday and has reportedly killed more than 1,200 people.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that host US military assets.

RelatedTRT World - Iran strikes are not a regime‑change war, Pentagon claims
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Trump announces new military coalition to combat cartels across Americas
Trump claims Iran 'surrendered' to neighbours, threatens more strikes
Deadly flash floods hit Nairobi, disrupt flights at major airport
Iran leader vows no surrender, apologises to neighbouring states
Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block kills multiple people
Oil prices surge as Middle East war rages, stocks fall on US jobs
US approves 'emergency' sale of 12,000 bomb casings to Israel worth $151M
Iran reportedly destroys $300M US missile defence radar in Jordan
Trump says US to 'quadruple' weapons production as Iran exhausts US-Israeli defence systems
Qatar warns Gulf energy exports may halt if war continues
Türkiye denies asking Britain's MI6 to boost protection for Syria's al Sharaa
Trump demands Iran's 'unconditional surrender', calls for 'acceptable' leader to end war
Leading satellite firm holds Gulf states images for 96 hours
Türkiye taking steps to ensure citizens' safety in Mideast: ministry
Azerbaijan evacuates diplomatic missions in Iran after drone attack