US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran’s next supreme leader would not remain in power without approval from Washington.

"He’s going to have to get approval from us," Trump told ABC News. "If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long."

He framed the remarks in strategic terms, saying he did not want the United States to be forced into another conflict with Iran in the future.

“I don’t want people to have to go back in five years and have to do the same thing again, or worse, let them have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Iranian officials rejected the comments.