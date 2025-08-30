Yemen’s Houthi group confirmed Saturday that the prime minister of its government was killed in an Israeli air strike on the capital Sanaa on August 28.

In a statement, the Houthis said Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi and a number of ministers were killed in the attack that targeted Sanaa on Thursday.

Several other ministers were also injured in the strike, it added.

On Friday, Houthi Chief of Staff Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari said that Israel's attacks on Yemen's capital of Sanaa "will not go unpunished," following claims of an assassination attempt against senior Houthi leaders, according to the Houthi-affiliated SABA news agency.

Ghamari said Israel's targeting of civilian neighbourhoods in Sanaa would face retaliation. He emphasised Yemen would not retreat from supporting Gaza, regardless of the "scale of targeting or sacrifices required."

He characterised Israeli escalation in Palestine’s Gaza and Yemen as signs of failure, rather than strength, after nearly two years of attacks.

Ghamari praised Palestinians as heroes "preparing to inflict heavy losses" on Israeli forces while saluting Gaza residents' determination.