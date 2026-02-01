Khalil al Hayya, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau and its leader in Gaza, has warned that Israel’s continued violations of a ceasefire agreement would have serious consequences.

Hamas said on Saturday that al Hayya held calls with mediators and unnamed international parties after Israel killed 37 Palestinians in the last 24 hours.

Al Hayya condemned Israel’s near-daily commission of “crimes and massacres” in Gaza, saying the attacks were being carried out under “false pretexts and lies”.

He warned of the repercussions of Israel’s “clear violation” of the ceasefire agreement, stressing that the Palestinian resistance’s commitment to the truce requires compelling the occupying power to meet its obligations and preventing it from continuing its violations.

Hamas also blamed Israel for failing to resolve the issue of Palestinians trapped in tunnels in the Rafah area of southern Gaza.

Following the implementation of the October 10 ceasefire, many Palestinians were left stranded in Rafah, while Israel has refused to allow them to leave, despite mediation efforts.

Although US President Donald Trump announced in mid-January that the second phase of his 20-point ceasefire plan had begun, outstanding issues related to the truce in Gaza, including those trapped in tunnels, remain unresolved.