Khalil al Hayya, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau and its leader in Gaza, has warned that Israel’s continued violations of a ceasefire agreement would have serious consequences.
Hamas said on Saturday that al Hayya held calls with mediators and unnamed international parties after Israel killed 37 Palestinians in the last 24 hours.
Al Hayya condemned Israel’s near-daily commission of “crimes and massacres” in Gaza, saying the attacks were being carried out under “false pretexts and lies”.
He warned of the repercussions of Israel’s “clear violation” of the ceasefire agreement, stressing that the Palestinian resistance’s commitment to the truce requires compelling the occupying power to meet its obligations and preventing it from continuing its violations.
Hamas also blamed Israel for failing to resolve the issue of Palestinians trapped in tunnels in the Rafah area of southern Gaza.
Following the implementation of the October 10 ceasefire, many Palestinians were left stranded in Rafah, while Israel has refused to allow them to leave, despite mediation efforts.
Although US President Donald Trump announced in mid-January that the second phase of his 20-point ceasefire plan had begun, outstanding issues related to the truce in Gaza, including those trapped in tunnels, remain unresolved.
Separately, Palestinian resistance groups said Israel’s sharp escalation of attacks in Gaza represents a clear attempt to undermine efforts to consolidate the ceasefire.
In a statement by the National and Islamic Forces Follow-up Committee, the groups said Israeli forces have continued to violate the truce, with attacks intensifying following the formation of the Gaza Administration National Committee.
It said the attacks peaked at dawn Friday, targeting buildings, shelters and police stations, killing many Palestinians, most of them women and children.
According to the committee, since the National Committee was announced on January 17, Israeli attacks have killed 71 people and wounded 140, most of them seriously.
Gaza has also been subjected to 96 air and artillery strikes, including 61 direct attacks on civilians, with 17 homes destroyed or bombed.
The committee urged the US, mediators and the international community to pressure Israel to halt attacks and end ceasefire violations, warning that continued assaults are obstructing all efforts to move toward the second phase of the truce.