Italy has praised Türkiye's cooperation in managing irregular migration flows, calling the results "excellent" during a trilateral summit with Libya held in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh met to discuss joint action on shared challenges, with irregular migration topping the agenda.

Meloni commended the "excellent results achieved in this regard with Türkiye," and expressed interest in applying lessons learned from Turkish cooperation to support Libya's migration management efforts.

"In this context, President Meloni discussed with her interlocutors a series of measures to fight international criminal networks of human traffickers, improve work to prevent irregular movements, and support Libya in managing the migration pressure it is facing," said a statement from the Italian government.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to Libya’s unity, independence and political stability.