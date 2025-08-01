WORLD
Italy praises Türkiye's role in curbing irregular migration
Erdogan, Meloni and Dbeibeh agree on joint measures to combat trafficking networks, manage migration flows, and support Libyan-led stability process.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives Giorgia Meloni in Istanbul / AA
August 1, 2025

Italy has praised Türkiye's cooperation in managing irregular migration flows, calling the results "excellent" during a trilateral summit with Libya held in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh met to discuss joint action on shared challenges, with irregular migration topping the agenda.

Meloni commended the "excellent results achieved in this regard with Türkiye," and expressed interest in applying lessons learned from Turkish cooperation to support Libya's migration management efforts.

"In this context, President Meloni discussed with her interlocutors a series of measures to fight international criminal networks of human traffickers, improve work to prevent irregular movements, and support Libya in managing the migration pressure it is facing," said a statement from the Italian government.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to Libya’s unity, independence and political stability.

Meloni voiced support for a UN-backed political process led by Libyans themselves, aiming to create conditions for credible elections.

The three parties agreed to resume technical-level discussions to identify concrete steps to be implemented within a clearly defined time frame.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate emphasised the importance of trilateral cooperation in facing regional challenges across the Mediterranean, particularly irregular migration.

