North Korea fired several ballistic missiles into the sea on Monday, South Korea’s military said, hours after South Korean and US troops kicked off their large annual combined drills, which the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile firings, North Korea’s fifth missile launch event this year, were detected from the North’s southwestern Hwanghae province but gave no further details such as how far they flew.



It said South Korea bolstered its surveillance posture and is closely coordinating with the United States.

Earlier Monday, the South Korean and US militaries began their annual Freedom Shield command post exercise, their first major combined training of President Donald Trump's second term. The allies have already been engaging in diverse field training exercises in connection with the Freedom Shield training.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry warned Monday the Freedom Shield training risks triggering “physical conflict” on the Korean Peninsula. It called the training an “aggressive and confrontational war rehearsal" and reiterated leader Kim Jong Un’s stated goals for a “radical growth” of his nuclear force to counter what he claims as growing threats posed by the US and its Asian allies.

This year's training came after the South Korean and US militaries paused live-fire training while Seoul investigates how its fighter jets mistakenly bombed a civilian area during a warm-up drill last week.

About 30 people were injured, two of them seriously, when two South Korean KF-16 fighter jets mistakenly fired eight MK-82 bombs on a civilian area in Pocheon, a town near the North Korean border, on Thursday.