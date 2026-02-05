WORLD
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
The municipalities have been fined $295,000 for processing files containing sensitive information about Muslim residents without their knowledge.
People gather to attend a street iftar event held at the "Mosque Square" in Utrecht, Netherlands, on March 08 2025 [FILE]. / AA
February 5, 2026

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) has fined 10 municipalities a total of €250,000 ($295,000) for violating privacy laws by conducting research into Muslim communities without their knowledge, broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday.

The fact that municipalities had secretly commissioned studies and processed files containing sensitive information about Muslim residents was first revealed in 2021.

The investigations stemmed from fears of radicalisation linked to the rise of Daesh and the Syrian civil war.

Following calls from the Dutch government and the counterterrorism agency NCTV to curb radicalisation and prevent travel to Syria, ten municipalities hired an external firm to collect information on local Muslim communities, including mosque structures and key figures, the AP noted.

While the scope of the reports differed, all included details about individuals’ religious beliefs, such as their Islamic denomination. Some went further, compiling names, photographs, family details and accounts of internal mosque dynamics, with detailed personal profiles included in several cases.

Some of the reports were reportedly also shared with the police, the NCTV and the Social Affairs and Employment Ministry.

"The municipalities had no basis for having that information. The privacy of the affected people has been seriously violated. This has damaged trust in many municipalities," AP chair Aleid Wolfsen said.

The municipalities that will receive a fine include Delft, Ede, Eindhoven, Haarlemmermeer, Hilversum, Huizen, Gooise Meren, Tilburg, Veenendaal and Zoetermeer.

The Dutch data protection authority said the breaches were serious because they involved sensitive religious data, noting that municipalities had failed to properly understand their legal responsibilities.

The watchdog said the municipalities would accept the fines, and the city of Delft has since issued an apology on Tuesday to local Muslim groups, including the Al-Ansaar Mosque, over the covert research.

