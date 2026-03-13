Malaysia said on Thursday that some airlines may have to suspend certain flight operations if fuel prices keep climbing following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on US social media platform Facebook that he met with airline executives, airport operators and aviation fuel suppliers to assess the impact of rising fuel costs.

He added that the ministry will remain in close contact with all stakeholders regarding the surge in fuel prices triggered by the US-Israel attacks, emphasising that maintaining air cargo operations is a priority.

“Ministry of Transport (MOT) also notes the challenges faced by airlines. With fuel costs accounting for almost half of operating costs, airlines may have to suspend certain flight operations if fuel costs continue to rise,” Loke said.

Global oil markets have been highly volatile in recent weeks amid concerns about supply disruptions following the escalation of the Iran conflict. International benchmark Brent crude has surged towards the $100 per barrel level as traders assess the potential impact of tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies.