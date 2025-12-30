WORLD
Mass protests erupt in Somalia over Israel's recognition of Somaliland
Nationwide demonstrations erupt as protesters denounce the move as illegal, divisive and a threat to Somalia’s territorial unity.
Large crowds chanted unity slogans and held banners rejecting Israel’s recognition of Somaliland. / Reuters
December 30, 2025

Thousands of Somalis poured into the streets across the country on Tuesday to protest Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland, the self-declared breakaway region in northern Somalia, calling the move a violation of national sovereignty and international law.

Large crowds gathered in cities including Baaydhabo, Hobyo, Xudur, Guriceel and Laascaanood, where demonstrators waved Somali flags, chanted unity slogans and held banners rejecting Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Protesters said the decision undermines Somalia’s territorial integrity and sets a dangerous precedent for foreign interference.

In Baaydhabo, in the South West State, thousands described the move as an assault on Somalia’s sovereignty, while marches in central and northeastern regions echoed similar calls for national unity and respect for international norms.

Mogadishu rallies draw religious and civic leaders

In the capital, Mogadishu, hundreds gathered at Mogadishu Stadium in a large-scale protest that brought together religious scholars, elders, poets and students. Speakers accused Israel of destabilising Somalia and drew parallels with its actions towards Palestinians.

“Shedding our differences is the only way to protect Somalia’s unity,” said community elder Haad, while religious scholars warned against any foreign presence they said could fuel division in the country.

International backlash grows

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland — the first by any country — has sparked condemnation from Somalia’s allies, including Türkiye, as well as criticism across Africa and the Middle East.

Somaliland has operated as a de facto autonomous region since declaring independence in 1991, but has never secured international recognition.

Mogadishu rejects any recognition of Somaliland, insisting it remains an integral part of Somalia and warning that unilateral moves threaten regional stability.

