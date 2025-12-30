Thousands of Somalis poured into the streets across the country on Tuesday to protest Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland, the self-declared breakaway region in northern Somalia, calling the move a violation of national sovereignty and international law.

Large crowds gathered in cities including Baaydhabo, Hobyo, Xudur, Guriceel and Laascaanood, where demonstrators waved Somali flags, chanted unity slogans and held banners rejecting Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Protesters said the decision undermines Somalia’s territorial integrity and sets a dangerous precedent for foreign interference.

In Baaydhabo, in the South West State, thousands described the move as an assault on Somalia’s sovereignty, while marches in central and northeastern regions echoed similar calls for national unity and respect for international norms.

Mogadishu rallies draw religious and civic leaders

In the capital, Mogadishu, hundreds gathered at Mogadishu Stadium in a large-scale protest that brought together religious scholars, elders, poets and students. Speakers accused Israel of destabilising Somalia and drew parallels with its actions towards Palestinians.