Thai and Cambodian officials met in Malaysia on Monday, as the ceasefire between the two neighbours holds, according to a statement.

Ties between Thailand and Cambodia deteriorated in recent weeks as tensions escalated to cross-border airstrikes and rocket fire, killing and injuring dozens, including soldiers, which ended in a truce on July 28.

Officials from the two sides held deliberations before Thursday's General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, which is expected to set the tone for a broader de-escalation roadmap under the frameworks of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as bilateral military cooperation.

Ahead of their meetings, Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin held a trilateral video conference on Sunday with his Cambodian and Thai counterparts, General Tea Seiha and General Natthaphon Narkphanit, respectively.

The Malaysian defence minister said the upcoming GBC meeting will include observers from Malaysia, the US, and China, reflecting international interest in ensuring a peaceful resolution to the border standoff.