ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Cambodia says Thai F-16 jets launch fresh air strikes as renewed border clashes enter day 12
The Royal Thai Army says six buildings used by transnational scam networks have been destroyed in Cambodia since the conflict reignited.
Cambodia says Thai F-16 jets launch fresh air strikes as renewed border clashes enter day 12
A damaged house is seen after what Thai soldiers said was a Cambodian artillery strike in the area in Sisaket, Thailand, on December 14 2025 / AP
December 18, 2025

Cambodia has claimed that Thailand conducted fresh air strikes with F-16 jets in Preah Vihear province.

According to a local media outlet Fresh News, Thai jets bombed Phnom Kmoch and Peak Sbeak areas on Thursday morning.

"Cambodian forces will continue to protect Cambodia’s territorial integrity and national dignity with unwavering resolve," the country’s defence ministry said accoring to the report.

The Royal Thai Army on Thursday said that it has destroyed over six buildings used by transnational scam networks, including casinos and hotels, since the conflict reignited on December 7, according to the local news website The Nation.

Cambodian media had reported calm on the borders on the previous night.

A special Chinese envoy for Asian affairs will also engage in "a shuttle-diplomacy trip to Cambodia and Thailand in an effort to bridge the two sides to rebuild peace at an early date," on Thursday.

RelatedTRT World - Cambodia, Thailand trade truce-violation claims after deadly border clash
RECOMMENDED

Since the conflict began 12 days ago, at least 55 people have been killed on both sides.

According to Thai authorities, 21 Thai soldiers and 16 Thai civilians have been killed. Cambodia’s Interior Ministry said 18 Cambodian civilians were killed and 78 were injured.

The clashes have continued despite US President Donald Trump saying on Friday that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to halt the renewed fighting.

The two countries signed a peace agreement in October in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, but that was later suspended after Thai soldiers were seriously injured in a landmine explosion in a border province.

Thai authorities also said around 18 Cambodian soldiers remain in Thai custody following incidents in the past five months.

Thailand and Cambodia have a long-running border dispute that has repeatedly erupted into violence, including clashes in July in which at least 48 people were killed.

SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution