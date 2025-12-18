Cambodia has claimed that Thailand conducted fresh air strikes with F-16 jets in Preah Vihear province.

According to a local media outlet Fresh News, Thai jets bombed Phnom Kmoch and Peak Sbeak areas on Thursday morning.

"Cambodian forces will continue to protect Cambodia’s territorial integrity and national dignity with unwavering resolve," the country’s defence ministry said accoring to the report.

The Royal Thai Army on Thursday said that it has destroyed over six buildings used by transnational scam networks, including casinos and hotels, since the conflict reignited on December 7, according to the local news website The Nation.

Cambodian media had reported calm on the borders on the previous night.

A special Chinese envoy for Asian affairs will also engage in "a shuttle-diplomacy trip to Cambodia and Thailand in an effort to bridge the two sides to rebuild peace at an early date," on Thursday.