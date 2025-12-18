Cambodia has claimed that Thailand conducted fresh air strikes with F-16 jets in Preah Vihear province.
According to a local media outlet Fresh News, Thai jets bombed Phnom Kmoch and Peak Sbeak areas on Thursday morning.
"Cambodian forces will continue to protect Cambodia’s territorial integrity and national dignity with unwavering resolve," the country’s defence ministry said accoring to the report.
The Royal Thai Army on Thursday said that it has destroyed over six buildings used by transnational scam networks, including casinos and hotels, since the conflict reignited on December 7, according to the local news website The Nation.
Cambodian media had reported calm on the borders on the previous night.
A special Chinese envoy for Asian affairs will also engage in "a shuttle-diplomacy trip to Cambodia and Thailand in an effort to bridge the two sides to rebuild peace at an early date," on Thursday.
Since the conflict began 12 days ago, at least 55 people have been killed on both sides.
According to Thai authorities, 21 Thai soldiers and 16 Thai civilians have been killed. Cambodia’s Interior Ministry said 18 Cambodian civilians were killed and 78 were injured.
The clashes have continued despite US President Donald Trump saying on Friday that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to halt the renewed fighting.
The two countries signed a peace agreement in October in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, but that was later suspended after Thai soldiers were seriously injured in a landmine explosion in a border province.
Thai authorities also said around 18 Cambodian soldiers remain in Thai custody following incidents in the past five months.
Thailand and Cambodia have a long-running border dispute that has repeatedly erupted into violence, including clashes in July in which at least 48 people were killed.