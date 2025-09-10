United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that an Israeli strike on Doha jeopardises security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Doha for a “fraternal visit” on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli air strike killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security personnel in Doha on Tuesday.

He was personally welcomed by Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the airport.

The two leaders discussed “the deeply rooted fraternal relations” between the UAE and Qatar, and the Israeli attack on Qatari territory, WAM said.

The UAE president reaffirmed his country’s “resolute solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.”

Israel’s “criminal attack constituted a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and of all international laws and norms,” he said, stressing that such actions threaten the region’s security, stability, and prospects for peace.