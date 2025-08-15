Six leading UK universities have been accused of extreme repression against Palestine solidarity activism, according to a new report released by Social Innovators for Justice (SI4J), a UK-based activist group focused on promoting human rights and challenging corporate and institutional complicity in injustice.

University College London (UCL), Queen Mary University of London, University of Bristol, London School of Economics, Oxford, and Cambridge scored over 75 percent in combined repression and complicity measures.

UCL topped the list with a 100 percent repression score and the highest number of student arrests related to Palestine activism, having called police to arrest 16 students.

Queen Mary University of London (92.5 percent), University of Bristol (86.3 percent), and the London School of Economics (78.9 percent) also ranked among the most repressive institutions.

The ‘ UK University Repression League Table 2025 ’, which ranks 139 universities, evaluates both how universities crack down on staff and student activism supporting Gaza and their financial or research ties to arms companies implicated in military conflicts.

Caitlyn Merry, co-founder of SI4J and Learning Technology Manager at Brunel University, describes the findings as a “systematic attempt to silence anyone who speaks up for Gaza”.