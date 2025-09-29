An international aid flotilla is approaching Gaza in a bid to break an Israeli blockade on the Palestinian enclave, organisers have said.

“We are 570 kilometres (307.7 nautical miles) away from reaching Gaza,” the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza said on X on Monday.

Tony La Piccirella, an Italian activist from the Global Sumud Flotilla, said in a video statement that they will reach on Tuesday the point that Madleen and Handala aid ships had been intercepted by Israeli naval forces in previous attempts to lift the Israeli siege and deliver humanitarian aid.

According to a video shared by a Turkish activist on board, a Greek Navy vessel has returned after accompanying the flotilla in international waters, as Italian and Spanish navies continue to provide protection for the activists on board.

“The only thing between us and Gaza right now is the sea,” Ross Ykema, an activist from the Netherlands, said in a video statement.

On July 26, Israeli naval forces intercepted the Handala aid ship as it neared Gaza’s shores and escorted it to Ashdod Port. The vessel had reached about 70 nautical miles from Gaza, surpassing the distance covered by the Madleen, which made it 110 miles before it had been stopped.

A group of activists joined the Global Sumud Flotilla from the Mediterranean on Monday, and two more boats are joining from the Greek Cypriot Administration and Türkiye.

The biggest ship of the flotilla will set sail on Tuesday with 100 on board, the activist said.