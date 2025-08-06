On a quiet summer morning in 1945, 13-year-old Terumi Tanaka was reading a book, completely unaware that, in the blink of an eye, a blinding light and searing fire would shatter his world forever.

“I first heard the loud roar of a flying bomber,” recalls Tanaka, then a first-year junior high student, when the US dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki.

“I stood up and went to the window to look at the sky… Then, a tremendous light spread out. Everything turned white. No sound, just light. I ran down the stairs and lay on the floor, covering my eyes and ears. After that, I lost consciousness.”

Eighty years ago today, the United States dropped the atomic bomb “Little Boy” on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later, a second bomb, “Fat Man,” was detonated over Nagasaki.

Now 92 and a Nobel Peace Prize holder, Tanaka is one of the few remaining hibakusha: survivors of the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945.

Three days before Tanaka’s account, Hiroshima suffered the same fate. To this day, these remain the only nuclear attacks ever carried out in the history of warfare.

Together, the two bombs: Little Boy and Fat Man killed about 250,000 people and left lifelong trauma for survivors, many of whom were silenced by radiation illnesses or social exclusion.

And yet, 80 years on, the United States has never apologised.

Worse, official narratives – including those from the United Nations – still fail to name the actor. “Atomic bombs fell on Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” they say, as if the bombs dropped themselves.

It’s a linguistic trick that reflects a broader refusal to reckon with what many experts today argue was not only an act of mass murder, but a war crime.

Committing crimes with impunity

Unsurprisingly, the atomic bombings were never brought before a court, as the US was the perpetrator.

After World War II, Washington sat as both judge and victor at the Tokyo Trials , while its own actions, including the firebombing of Tokyo and the use of nuclear weapons, escaped scrutiny.

A growing body of legal scholarship, including former UN officials, has argued that the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki would constitute war crimes under today’s legal standards.

Experts in international law and history note that the Hiroshima bombing prioritised mass civilian deaths, with the destruction of military targets serving as a secondary justification.

Today, such an act would be considered a grave violation of international humanitarian law, breaching the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution as codified in the Protocol .

Analyses by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms (IALANA) have also affirmed that nuclear weapons would violate these principles.

While these laws were codified after 1945, many legal scholars argue the bombings already defied the norms of warfare at the time, making them retroactively identifiable as war crimes.

“If Germany or Japan had developed and used atomic bombs in World War II against the inhabited cities of the victors, the war crimes trials held in Nuremberg or Tokyo would certainly have investigated, and in all probability, condemned, the use of this weapon, and would have punished the officials responsible as war criminals…” says Professor Richard Falk, former UN special rapporteur on human rights.

What makes the case even more dreadful is the US’s own justification: to force Japan’s surrender and “save lives,” as President Harry Truman claimed at the time.

But this narrative has long been contested by historians who argued Japan was already on the brink of surrender and that the Soviet entry into the war would have sealed it.

Shaping memory through power

An expert from Hiroshima Peace Institute, Shota Moriue agrees.

“The atomic bombing reduced the city of Hiroshima to ashes. People had lost everything - their homes, their work, their food and above all, their families and friends,” Moriue tells TRT World.