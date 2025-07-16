Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group in Lebanon that once wielded significant influence from Iraq to the Mediterranean , exists today only as a shadow of its former self.

As a part of the Iranian-backed Axis of Resistance , the non-state militia that also operates as a political party in Lebanon has suffered major blows recently in the form of high-profile assassinations, loss of military assets, and limited access to resources.

Here’re five recent developments that seem to have cut Hezbollah down to size in Middle Eastern politics.

The toll of war

Far from being a relatively ragtag group that took on the Israeli military almost two decades ago, Hezbollah emerged as a formidable military force over the years.

But the group took a major hit after it began launching what it called ‘solidarity attacks’ on Israel in the wake of the Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza, a move that drew sharp retaliation. A full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah started in September 2024, followed by a fragile ceasefire signed in November 2024.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued air strikes and ground incursions into southern Lebanon, claiming it is only targeting Hezbollah’s military infrastructure.

The war has resulted in over 4,000 deaths and displaced nearly 1.4 million people in Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Israel also killed Hassan Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for three decades, besides a number of key commanders in non-stop aerial strikes inside Lebanese territories.

In one of the most dramatic spy attacks, Israel detonated thousands of pre-rigged walkie-talkies in September 2024 in Lebanon, killing 32 people, including two children, and injuring thousands others in the name of targeting Hezbollah members.

Calls for disarmament

Crushed by a six-year-long economic crisis, the current Lebanese government is the first in the country’s history to show genuine seriousness about disarming Hezbollah.

Early this month, the US government asked the Lebanese government to fully disarm Hezbollah in exchange for Israel’s withdrawal from southern parts of Lebanon.

The response from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was so positive that it left Thomas Barrack, the envoy of US President Trump, “ unbelievably satisfied .”

Backed by Saudi Arabia, the US proposal calls for the full disarmament of Hezbollah “within four months,” thus paving the way for US aid and foreign investment into the crisis-ridden nation of 5.7 million people.

If implemented, the proposal will strip Hezbollah of its military muscle, leaving it to operate as a political party with a sway over Shia-allocated parliamentary seats – 27 in the 128-member legislature.

Iran’s waning support

Iran has long waged a shadow war against Israel through regional actors such as Lebanon‑based Hezbollah and Yemen‑based Houthis.