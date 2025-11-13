US
2 min read
BBC apologises to Trump over misleading edit, but says no basis for $1B defamation lawsuit
Trump's lawyers have threatened to sue BBC for $1 billion in damages unless the British corporation issues a retraction, apologises and compensates him.
A growing furore around the issue has prompted the dramatic resignations of two of the BBC's top brass. / Reuters
November 13, 2025

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has apologised to US President Donald Trump over a misleading edit of his speech on January 6, 2021 but said it strongly disagreed that there was a basis for a defamation lawsuit.

The BBC said on Thursday that Chair Samir Shah sent a personal letter to the White House saying that he and the corporation were sorry for the edit of the speech Trump gave before some of his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

It said there are no plans to rebroadcast the documentary that spliced together parts of his speech that came almost an hour apart.

"We accept that our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech, rather than excerpts from different points in the speech, and that this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action," the BBC wrote in a retraction.

Trump’s lawyer had sent the BBC a letter demanding an apology and threatened to file a $1 billion lawsuit.

RECOMMENDED

The dispute was sparked by an edition of the BBC’s flagship current affairs series "Panorama "titled "Trump: A Second Chance?" broadcast days before the 2024 US presidential election.

The third-party production company that made the film spliced together three quotes from two sections of the 2021 speech, delivered almost an hour apart, into what appeared to be one quote in which Trump urged supporters to march with him and ”fight like hell.”

Among the parts cut out was a section where Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

Director-General Tim Davie, along with news chief Deborah Turness, quit on Sunday, saying the scandal was damaging the BBC and "as the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that he supported a strong and independent BBC, but the public broadcaster must get its "house in order".

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
