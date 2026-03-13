US Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of weakening pressure on Russia by easing oil sanctions during the US-Israeli war on Iran, warning the move risks boosting Moscow's war revenues while US forces face threats in the Middle East.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and senators Elizabeth Warren and Jeanne Shaheen on Friday called for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to testify before Congress about the decision.

The lawmakers cited media reports — partly acknowledged by Trump — saying Russia is providing Iran with intelligence that could be used to target US forces.

"Russia is reportedly providing Iran intelligence to target and kill US service members and the Trump administration's response has been to loosen pressure and help facilitate a windfall of $150 million each day for its war machine," the senators said in a joint statement.

"President Trump is offering more relief to the Kremlin than he is to American families, who are now paying more at the pump and for most other essentials because of this conflict," they added.

Trump said in a radio interview broadcast on Friday that he suspected Russian President Vladimir Putin "might be" aiding Iran "a little bit" during the war.

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Waive some sanctions

Earlier this week, Trump announced that Washington would waive some oil-related sanctions to boost global supply and bring down prices as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and sends energy markets into turmoil.