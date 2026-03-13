WAR ON IRAN
3 min read
Democrats accuse Trump of aiding Russia by easing oil sanctions amid US-Israel war on Iran
Democratic senators cite media reports — partly acknowledged by Trump — saying Russia is providing Iran with intelligence that could be used to target US forces.
Democrats accuse Trump of aiding Russia by easing oil sanctions amid US-Israel war on Iran
Democrats call for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to testify before Congress about the decision. / AP
20 hours ago

US Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of weakening pressure on Russia by easing oil sanctions during the US-Israeli war on Iran, warning the move risks boosting Moscow's war revenues while US forces face threats in the Middle East.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and senators Elizabeth Warren and Jeanne Shaheen on Friday called for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to testify before Congress about the decision.

The lawmakers cited media reports — partly acknowledged by Trump — saying Russia is providing Iran with intelligence that could be used to target US forces.

"Russia is reportedly providing Iran intelligence to target and kill US service members and the Trump administration's response has been to loosen pressure and help facilitate a windfall of $150 million each day for its war machine," the senators said in a joint statement.

"President Trump is offering more relief to the Kremlin than he is to American families, who are now paying more at the pump and for most other essentials because of this conflict," they added.

Trump said in a radio interview broadcast on Friday that he suspected Russian President Vladimir Putin "might be" aiding Iran "a little bit" during the war.

RelatedTRT World - US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Waive some sanctions

Earlier this week, Trump announced that Washington would waive some oil-related sanctions to boost global supply and bring down prices as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and sends energy markets into turmoil.

RECOMMENDED

The president did not specify which countries would benefit from the relief.

The move followed temporary steps allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil that had been stranded at sea under existing sanctions.

Democratic senators argued that relaxing sanctions on Russian energy companies and related traders would generate major profits for Moscow while the Kremlin remains under pressure over its war with Ukraine.

They also questioned whether the administration had complied with a US law requiring Congress to be notified before sanctions on Russia are eased.

"Secretary Bessent needs to testify because Congress and the American people deserve immediate answers," the lawmakers said.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright defended the sales authorisations, saying the White House was working to ease energy price pressures caused by disruptions linked to the Iran war by tapping oil already in global markets.

"This administration remains focused on American consumers and businesses while carrying out this critical mission to end Iran's ability to threaten Americans, its neighbours and global energy markets," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US intervenes to support Israel in Gaza genocide case at UN court
US easing Russian oil sanctions 'does not help peace': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
UN chief calls on Israel, Hezbollah to stop war, backs Lebanon's monopoly on force
Germany, Norway rule out naval escort missions in Strait of Hormuz
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Türkiye says NATO neutralised ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace
Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says
Türkiye steps up diplomacy to contain US-Israeli war on Iran, urges return to talks
Airlines may need to suspend flights if fuel prices keep rising, Malaysia warns
PM Sharif pledges Pakistan's 'full support' to Saudi Arabia
Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance, president says
Russia says global energy market needs its oil, piling pressure on US to lift sanctions
Trump threatens Iran following fresh attacks on Gulf states and Israel
Israeli strike in Beirut kills two as missile attack injures 13 in northern Israel
Attack at Michigan synagogue was a ‘targeted act of violence', says FBI