US President Donald Trump has said Iran has been "difficult" in nuclear negotiations and suggested that instilling "fear" may be necessary to resolve the standoff peacefully, as indirect talks between Washington and Tehran continue.

Speaking to active-duty soldiers at Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Friday, Trump said: "They've been difficult to make a deal."

"Sometimes you have to have fear. That's the only thing that really will get the situation taken care of," he added.

His remarks came after US officials confirmed that a second aircraft carrier was being deployed to the Middle East.

Trump said the move was intended to ensure the United States would be ready should negotiations fail.

Trump also said a change of government in Iran would be the "best thing that could happen."

"Seems like that would be the best thing that could happen," Trump said when a journalist asked if he wanted "regime change" in Iran.

"For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives while they talk," he told reporters.

Diplomacy amid pressure

Earlier, he described the talks with Iran as ongoing but uncertain.