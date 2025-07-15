Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Lavrov is visiting China for a foreign ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

"Lavrov conveyed to the Chinese leader a friendly greeting and best wishes from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," the Russian ministry said in a statement on its website.

"The two sides discussed a number of issues concerning bilateral political contacts ... including preparations for the Russian President's upcoming visit to the People's Republic of China."