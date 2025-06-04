WORLD
3 min read
Lee Jae-myung sworn in as South Korea’s new president after snap election win
The country's new leader pledges to pursue dialogue with North Korea, strengthen ties with the US and Japan, and shield the economy from Trump’s tariff hike.
Lee Jae-myung sworn in as South Korea’s new president after snap election win
Lee Jae-myung sworn in as South Korea’s new president after snap election win / AP
June 4, 2025

South Korea’s new President Lee Jae-myung was sworn in following a historic win in a snap election, vowing to pursue diplomacy with North Korea and deepen trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan.

In his inaugural address on Wednesday, Lee said his government would seek "strong deterrence" against North Korean threats based on the South Korea-US alliance, but would also leave the door open to dialogue to secure peace on the peninsula.

He pledged a pragmatic foreign policy and reinforced his commitment to regional stability by boosting Seoul-Washington-Tokyo ties.

Lee also vowed to lead South Korea towards a "renewable energy-centred society", and implement domestic reforms aimed at addressing deepening inequality and demographic decline.

Economic challenges and tariff tensions

Lee begins his presidency at a time of growing economic pressure. His country’s steel and aluminium exports face steep 50 percent tariffs from Washington under US President Donald Trump’s expanding trade measures.

RelatedTRT Global - US steel, aluminium tariff hikes to take effect Wednesday - White House

South Korea was the fourth-largest exporter of steel to the US last year. Analysts say the new administration may seek to delay negotiations, citing the abrupt power transition as a justification for more time to study how other countries, including Japan and China, are handling their trade talks with the Trump administration.

Lee has said there is "no need to rush" a deal, though he acknowledged trade with the US was the "most pressing matter."

He said that within a rapidly shifting global environment, including increased protectionism, he would pursue pragmatic diplomacy for the sake of national interests, while continuing Seoul's security cooperation with the United States and Japan.

North Korea and regional security

Lee’s approach to North Korea marks a shift from the hardline stance of his predecessor, Yoon Suk-yeol, whose tenure saw ties with Pyongyang hit a low point.

RECOMMENDED

Although his Democratic Party has a more dovish history, Lee said he would combine military deterrence with efforts to resume dialogue.

"We will heal the wounds of division and war and establish a future of peace and prosperity," he said.

"No matter how costly, peace is better than war."

North Korea has declared the South an enemy state and bolstered ties with Russia, reportedly sending thousands of troops to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Superpower balancing act

Lee’s administration also faces pressure to navigate tensions between the US and China.

While the US remains South Korea’s key security partner, China is its largest trading partner and a longtime backer of North Korea.

Lee has advocated friendlier ties with Beijing. When asked by TIME magazine whether South Korea would come to Taiwan’s aid in the event of a Chinese attack, Lee responded, "I will think about that answer when aliens are about to invade the Earth."

Political reform and social issues

He has also promised to investigate the attempted suspension of civilian rule and push for constitutional amendments to prevent such moves in the future.

The new president faces urgent domestic challenges, including one of the world’s lowest birth rates, rising inequality, and a housing crisis.

Lee has pledged to shorten the work week, raise the retirement age, and expand welfare services for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law