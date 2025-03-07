INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
US 'strongly considering' new Russia sanctions over Ukraine attacks
US President Donald Trump's threat comes after Russia launched major drone and missile attacks Friday on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
00:00
US 'strongly considering' new Russia sanctions over Ukraine attacks
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. / Reuters
March 7, 2025

President Donald Trump has threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its bombardments of Ukraine, after previously suspending US aid to Kiev in a stated bid to encourage diplomacy.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote on Friday on his Truth Social platform.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," he wrote.

RelatedWhat’s driving Trump’s quest for expansion, domination and influence?

Trump's threat comes after Russia launched major drone and missile attacks Friday on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Days earlier, the Trump administration suspended US military aid deliveries and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine after a dispute with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump orders pause in US aid to Ukraine — White House official
RECOMMENDED

Trump and Vice President JD Vance on February 28 berated Zelenskyy in a televised meeting at the White House, accusing him of ingratitude for billions of dollars in US weapons.

Trump has since faced harsh criticism from allies and domestic opponents who say he has sided with Russia, which launched a military campaign in Ukraine in 2022.

The United States voted with Russia and against its European allies on United Nations resolutions that called for ending the war without stressing Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Trump last month spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an initial step toward resuming normal relations and undoing sweeping sanctions imposed under former president Joe Biden over the war in Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices