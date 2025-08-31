Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi was committed to improving ties with Beijing in a key meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on Sunday, as both countries resolved to put aside differences from a years-long border standoff.

Modi is in China for the first time in seven years to attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders from Central, South and Southeast Asia and the Middle East in a show of Global South solidarity.

"We are committed to progressing our relations based on mutual respect, trust and sensitivities," Modi told Xi during the meeting on the sidelines of the summit, according to a video clip posted on the Indian leader's official X account.

The bilateral meeting took place five days after Washington imposed punishing 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods due to New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil. Analysts say Xi and Modi are looking to present a united front against Western pressure.

Modi said an atmosphere of "peace and stability" has been created on their disputed Himalayan border, the site of a prolonged military standoff after deadly troop clashes in 2020, which froze most areas of cooperation between the nuclear-armed strategic rivals.

He added that an agreement had been reached between both nations regarding border management, without giving details.

‘Border issues should not define Sino-Indo ties’

Xi Jinping, on his part, said India and China to strengthen strategic communication and deepen mutual trust during the SCO summit.

"We must ... not let the border issue define the overall China-India relationship," Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported Xi as saying.

Xi stressed that both nations are at a critical stage of development and revitalisation, urging focus on sustainable economic progress.

“[India and China] should expand exchanges and cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results,” Xi added.

The Chinese leader described China-India relations as promising, stable and far-reaching, projecting a vision of collaboration across multiple sectors and regions.

Replacing border tensions with cooperation