chaHeavy rains have damaged over 22,000 tents sheltering displaced families in Gaza and left more than 288,000 households without protection, local authorities said Wednesday.

Bad weather conditions have worsened the situation in Gaza, causing an estimated $3.5 million of damage, after large areas of the displacement camps were rendered uninhabitable by floods, Ismail Thawabteh, head of Gaza’s Government Media Office, told Anadolu.

He said more than 288,000 families are now left without real protection against cold and rain, despite repeated government appeals for 300,000 tents and mobile homes.

“The international response to our appeals has been extremely limited and insufficient to match the scale of the disaster,” he said.

He pointed out that the primitive sewage networks in Gaza were damaged, and temporary water networks were disrupted.

The food sector “suffered heavy losses,” with large quantities of food supplies and aid destroyed, Thawabteh said.

He added that more than 10 mobile medical points were disrupted, and essential medicines and supplies were lost due to difficulties in moving across flooded areas.