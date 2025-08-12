Israel's defence minister reprimanded the country's military chief over appointments made without his approval, as tensions simmered between the military and the executive ahead of a planned expansion of the brutal war in Gaza.

A statement from Defence Minister Israel Katz's ministry said on Tuesday that deliberations conducted by chief of staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir on military appointments "took place... without prior coordination or agreement" with the minister.

The statement added that this was "in violation of accepted procedure" and that Katz therefore "does not intend to discuss or approve any of the appointments or names that were published."

In an army statement published shortly afterwards, Zamir responded that he was "the sole authority authorised to appoint officers from the rank of colonel upwards".

"The chief of staff makes the appointment decisions - after which the appointment is brought to the minister for approval," the statement added.

Opposing the plan

Tensions have been simmering for two weeks between the chief of staff and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over the next steps in the military assault on Gaza.