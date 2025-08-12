WAR ON GAZA
Israel's defence minister clashes with military chief over unauthorised appointments
Zamir vows to express the military’s stance fearlessly, while Katz stresses the army must ultimately carry out government decisions on Gaza.
Israeli media reported that Zamir favoured encircling Gaza's largest city, rather than conquering it. / AA
August 12, 2025

Israel's defence minister reprimanded the country's military chief over appointments made without his approval, as tensions simmered between the military and the executive ahead of a planned expansion of the brutal war in Gaza.

A statement from Defence Minister Israel Katz's ministry said on Tuesday that deliberations conducted by chief of staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir on military appointments "took place... without prior coordination or agreement" with the minister.

The statement added that this was "in violation of accepted procedure" and that Katz therefore "does not intend to discuss or approve any of the appointments or names that were published."

In an army statement published shortly afterwards, Zamir responded that he was "the sole authority authorised to appoint officers from the rank of colonel upwards".

"The chief of staff makes the appointment decisions - after which the appointment is brought to the minister for approval," the statement added.

Opposing the plan

Tensions have been simmering for two weeks between the chief of staff and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over the next steps in the military assault on Gaza.

Israeli media reported that Zamir was opposed to a plan approved by the security cabinet on Friday to take control of all of the densely populated Gaza City.

Israeli media reported that Zamir favoured encircling Gaza's largest city, rather than occupying it.

The Israeli army occupies around 75 percent of the besieged Palestinian territory which has been devastated by 22 months of war.

Zamir, who was appointed in March after his predecessor was dismissed, said last week that he would continue expressing the military's position "without fear, in a pragmatic, independent, and professional manner".

Katz, meanwhile, said that the army chief could "express his views", but that the military would ultimately have to "execute" any government decisions on Gaza.

