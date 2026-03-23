President Donald Trump has told reporters that he believed Israel would abide by a ceasefire agreement negotiated between the US and Iran, but added that he could not guarantee it.
Ahead of his speech in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday, reporters asked Trump if he believed Israel would abide by a ceasefire agreement with Iran, should talks go well and a ceasefire be reached, Trump said his efforts could guarantee a "long term peace" for Israel.
"I think Israel be will be very happy with what we have. We just spoke to Israel a little while ago. I think they'll be very happy. This will be peace for Israel, long term peace, guaranteed peace if this happens."
"And you know, I can't guarantee it, but I think it's going to… my life is a deal that's all I do is deals my own life. I think this is something that's going to happen. And why wouldn't it happen?," he added.
Trump claimed the US planned to destroy Iran's power plants, costing over $10 billion, which he said compelled Tehran to seek negotiations.
"It's a very good one. There was no dearth of money, and one shot is gone, it collapses. Why would they want that? So they call, they called. They want to make a deal, and we are very willing to make a deal. It's gonna be a good deal, and it's gotta be no more wars, no more nuclear weapons. They're not going to have nuclear weapons anymore."
Earlier on Monday, Trump said he shelved plans to attack Iran's power plants in a stunning about-turn sparked by what he said were "very good" talks with unidentified Iranian officials to bring an end to the war.
Iran, however, has denied that such talks took place, suggesting Trump was angling to bring down energy prices sent soaring by the war.
The reversal came ahead of a Monday night ultimatum for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane — or see Trump "obliterate" its power plants.
Iran dismissed Trump's ultimatum, warning it would deem electric plants and water facilities in the Gulf region as legitimate targets if its grid were hit.
With observers scrambling to interpret the latest statements from the US leader, oil prices fell and stocks markets jumped.
Peace summit in Pakistan?
Meanwhile, US and Israeli media reports suggest that Pakistan is positioning itself as the lead mediator, attempting to broker an end to US-Israeli war on Iran. Islamabad may host a summit later this week.
Pakistani army chief Asim Munir spoke with Trump on Sunday, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Axios news site reported that efforts are under way to arrange a summit this week in Islamabad between Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and US officials JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.
Iran's foreign ministry stated that it had received messages via "friendly countries" regarding a request from the US for talks, but denied that any such talks had taken place recently.
The Israeli media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth, meanwhile, reported that Trump has set a target date of April 9 for ending the US-Israeli war against Iran, citing Israeli sources.
Netanyahu vows to protect Israeli interests
Later on Monday, Israeli hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke with Trump, saying that the US president believed US-Israeli military gains in Iran could be converted into a negotiated agreement that protects Israel's interests.
"President Trump believes there is a chance to leverage the tremendous achievements of the IDF and the US military in order to realise the war's objectives in an agreement — an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
"We will protect our vital interests under any circumstances," he said, adding: "At the same time, we continue to strike both in Iran and in Lebanon."
Netanyahu, however, made no pledge to ensure Israeli compliance with any prospective US-Iran truce agreement.
Israel entered separate US-brokered truce deals with Lebanon in November 2024 and Gaza in October 2025 and has breached these agreements on numerous occasions through near-daily attacks on its neighbours.