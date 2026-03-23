President Donald Trump has told reporters that he believed Israel would abide by a ceasefire agreement negotiated between the US and Iran, but added that he could not guarantee it.

Ahead of his speech in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday, reporters asked Trump if he believed Israel would abide by a ceasefire agreement with Iran, should talks go well and a ceasefire be reached, Trump said his efforts could guarantee a "long term peace" for Israel.

"I think Israel be will be very happy with what we have. We just spoke to Israel a little while ago. I think they'll be very happy. This will be peace for Israel, long term peace, guaranteed peace if this happens."

"And you know, I can't guarantee it, but I think it's going to… my life is a deal that's all I do is deals my own life. I think this is something that's going to happen. And why wouldn't it happen?," he added.

Trump claimed the US planned to destroy Iran's power plants, costing over $10 billion, which he said compelled Tehran to seek negotiations.

"It's a very good one. There was no dearth of money, and one shot is gone, it collapses. Why would they want that? So they call, they called. They want to make a deal, and we are very willing to make a deal. It's gonna be a good deal, and it's gotta be no more wars, no more nuclear weapons. They're not going to have nuclear weapons anymore."

Earlier on Monday, Trump said he shelved plans to attack Iran's power plants in a stunning about-turn sparked by what he said were "very good" talks with unidentified Iranian officials to bring an end to the war.

Iran, however, has denied that such talks took place, suggesting Trump was angling to bring down energy prices sent soaring by the war.

The reversal came ahead of a Monday night ultimatum for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane — or see Trump "obliterate" its power plants.

Iran dismissed Trump's ultimatum, warning it would deem electric plants and water facilities in the Gulf region as legitimate targets if its grid were hit.

With observers scrambling to interpret the latest statements from the US leader, oil prices fell and stocks markets jumped.