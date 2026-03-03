One of the stated objectives of the US and Israeli strikes against Iran has been “regime change”.

In a video message delivered shortly after launching the strikes, US President Trump urged Iranians to “take over” their government by seizing “control of (their) destiny”.

In the following hours, Trump said he had fulfilled his “promise” to help Iranians and that it was “up to” them to topple their government.

So far, US-Israeli strikes have killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several top military commanders, including the army chief of staff, defence minister and head of the Revolutionary Guards.

However, experts warn that the US-Israeli strategy rests on a dangerous illusion: the belief that decapitation strikes – aimed at eliminating top leadership – alone can bring about a change in government.

The constitutional arrangement in Iran to ensure the continuity of government in the event of war has already come into effect.

It has activated Article 111 of its constitution, forming a three-member transitional council comprising President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and senior cleric Alireza Arafi.

The 88-member Assembly of Experts is now tasked with selecting a successor to Khamenei.

Mustafa Caner, assistant professor at Sakarya University’s Middle East Institute, tells TRT World that the Iranian system is operating exactly as designed.

The transitional setup is far from an improvisation.

“Continuity is the paramount characteristic of the Iranian political system,” he says.

“There is no legal lacuna or institutional ambiguity that would generate a power vacuum,” Caner says.

Wartime conditions may, however, slow the process.

“Political leaders and military commanders [are] operating in close coordination,” Caner says, adding that the state apparatus, including bureaucracy, military commands, and provincial governors, continues without interruption.

Gokhan Ereli, an Ankara-based independent researcher specialising in the Middle East, is more cautious about the gap between legal procedure and real power.

Khamenei’s unique “charismatic authority” that he cultivated over decades cannot be instantly replaced, he says.

He tells TRT World that Iran’s succession system is designed for crisis moments, but insists that analysts must separate “procedural continuity and political legitimacy”.

In the post-1979 era, the governance structure rested on two pillars: clerical legitimacy and the security and economic muscle of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a multi-service primary branch of the Iranian armed forces.

Without a single supreme arbiter like Khamenei, the world may see the IRGC turn into a collection of competing military-economic factions, Ereli says.

The system appears functional on paper, but the real process behind closed doors is a “fragile negotiation between senior clerics and ambitious generals”.

The IRGC’s provincial networks and “mosaic defence” structure, however, make an outright collapse of the Iranian government unlikely, he says.

Related TRT World - Türkiye's Fidan dismisses air strikes as path to regime change in Iran

A poor tool for regime change

Experts cast serious doubts over the notion that air strikes and targeted killings of key figures can force regime change.

Ereli calls sustained decapitation tactics “historically poor tools for regime change within themselves”.

They degrade operational coordination, but are unable to dismantle an apparatus whose roots run through black markets, intelligence services, provincial bureaucracies, and economic holdings, he says.

“It cannot be dismantled from the air,” he says.

According to Caner, there is no historical record of air strikes alone leading to a swift regime change.