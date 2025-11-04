Hind Rajab Foundation's (HRF) formal complaint about European Investment Bank’s (EIB) complicity in Israeli war crimes progressed to the formal assessment phase within the bank’s Complaints Mechanism (EIB-CM), according to a statement.

"This development is not merely procedural — it is a political and legal milestone, signalling that a European institution is being forced to reckon with its complicity in grave breaches of international law," said HRF on Tuesday, describing it as a "turning point."

HRF filed a formal complaint on June 20 with EIB-CM, urging immediate action to suspend and investigate the EIB’s financial cooperation with Israeli institutions blacklisted by the UN for their involvement in illegal settlements.

The investments, exceeding $1.1 billion (€1 billion), include funding for Bank Leumi, Electra, and other entities listed in the UN’s 2020 database for facilitating and profiting from illegal Israeli settlements.