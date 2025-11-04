WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Complaint accusing EU Bank of aiding Israeli war crimes in Gaza enters formal review
"This is one of the first legal actions within the European Union that directly challenges the financial complicity of an EU institution in Israeli war crimes," the complainant Hind Rajab Foundation says.
Complaint accusing EU Bank of aiding Israeli war crimes in Gaza enters formal review
A view of the heavy devastation in Gaza’s Khan Younis caused by Israeli attacks. / AA
November 4, 2025

Hind Rajab Foundation's (HRF) formal complaint about European Investment Bank’s (EIB) complicity in Israeli war crimes progressed to the formal assessment phase within the bank’s Complaints Mechanism (EIB-CM), according to a statement.

"This development is not merely procedural — it is a political and legal milestone, signalling that a European institution is being forced to reckon with its complicity in grave breaches of international law," said HRF on Tuesday, describing it as a "turning point."

HRF filed a formal complaint on June 20 with EIB-CM, urging immediate action to suspend and investigate the EIB’s financial cooperation with Israeli institutions blacklisted by the UN for their involvement in illegal settlements.

The investments, exceeding $1.1 billion (€1 billion), include funding for Bank Leumi, Electra, and other entities listed in the UN’s 2020 database for facilitating and profiting from illegal Israeli settlements.

RECOMMENDED

"This is one of the first legal actions within the European Union that directly challenges the financial complicity of an EU institution in Israeli war crimes. It breaks new ground in holding third-party enablers — not just Israel — accountable under international law," HRF underscored.

The EIB must now examine whether its dealings with Bank Leumi, Electra, and other blacklisted firms breach its own standards, EU law, or international obligations.

RelatedTRT World - Hind Rajab Foundation files 'war crimes' complaint against Israeli Navy for seizing Gaza aid ship

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios