Myanmar quake toll passes 2,000, hopes fade for survivors
Myanmar's junta says the death toll has risen to 2,056, with more than 3,900 people injured and 270 still missing.
Rescue workers continue a search operation at the site of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 31, 2025

Myanmar declared a week of national mourning on Monday for the country's devastating earthquake, as the death toll passed 2,000 and hopes faded of finding more survivors in the rubble of ruined buildings.

National flags will fly at half-mast until April 6 "in sympathy for the loss of life and damages" from Friday's massive 7.7-magnitude quake, the ruling junta said in a statement.

The announcement came as the tempo and urgency of rescue efforts wound down in Mandalay, one of the worst-affected cities and the country's second-largest, with more than 1.7 million inhabitants.

"The situation is so dire that it's hard to express what is happening," said Aung Myint Hussein, chief administrator of Mandalay's Sajja North mosque.

People camped out in the streets across Mandalay for a third successive night, either unable to return to ruined homes or nervous about the repeated aftershocks that rattled the city over the weekend.

Some had tents but many, including young children, simply bedded down on blankets in the middle of the roads, trying to keep as far from buildings as possible for fear of falling masonry.

The junta said Monday the death toll has risen to 2,056, with more than 3,900 people injured and 270 still missing.

Three Chinese nationals are among the dead, China's state media said, along with two French people, according to the foreign ministry in Paris.

At least 19 deaths have been confirmed hundreds of kilometres away in Thailand's capital Bangkok, where the force of the quake caused a 30-storey tower block under construction to collapse.

However, with communications down in much of Myanmar, the true scale of the disaster has yet to emerge and the death toll is expected to rise significantly.

