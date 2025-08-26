Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Türkiye, the Gulf States or European countries could host any talks he may hold with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Now, this week there will be contacts with Türkiye, contacts with the Gulf States and with European states which could host talks with the Russians," Zelenskyy said on Tuesday in his nightly video address.

"From our side, things will be prepared to the maximum in order to end the war."

Zelenskyy spoke as his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said he and Ukraine's national security council chief were in Qatar to meet that country's defence minister.

'Avoiding real negotiations'