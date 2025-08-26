INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Türkiye could host talks with Russia's Putin
President Zelenskyy is pushing for direct talks with President Putin to help end Russia's war in Ukraine but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said no agenda had been prepared for such a meeting.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Türkiye could host talks with Russia's Putin
Zelenskyy said talks hinge on coordination with partners, chiefly the US, to pressure Russia. / AP
August 26, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Türkiye, the Gulf States or European countries could host any talks he may hold with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Now, this week there will be contacts with Türkiye, contacts with the Gulf States and with European states which could host talks with the Russians," Zelenskyy said on Tuesday in his nightly video address.

"From our side, things will be prepared to the maximum in order to end the war."

Zelenskyy spoke as his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said he and Ukraine's national security council chief were in Qatar to meet that country's defence minister.

'Avoiding real negotiations'

RECOMMENDED

In his comments, Zelenskyy also said that moving ahead with talks depended on coordination with Ukraine's partners, primarily the United States, in ensuring that sufficient pressure was exerted on Russia.

This, he said, had been discussed on Monday in Kiev with US envoy Keith Kellogg.

"Everything further depends strictly on the will of world leaders, most importantly the United States of America, to put pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said.

"Russia is only giving signals that it is going to continue to avoid real negotiations. This can only be changed by strong sanctions, strong tariffs – real pressure."

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
China voices 'deep concern' as Israeli strikes hit Gaza despite ceasefire
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power